This destination for wildlife lovers is where you’ll find the best remaining patch of virgin cloud forest (although deforestation is a serious issue), home to troops of spider and howler monkeys. It’s most easily accessed from Cebollal. Walk 45 minutes to the La Rampla bus stop on the Estelí–Yalí road; it's then a further one-hour walk south to the jungle-covered, volcano-shaped mountain (which, despite the name, isn’t actually a volcano).