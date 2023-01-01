Casa Natal Rubén Darío

Two blocks east of the Parque Central you’ll find the town’s primary roadside attraction, where Nicaragua's most famous writer Rubén Darío was born. Although the young poet didn’t spend more than a few weeks in this sweet 19th-century adobe (this was his aunt’s house), the museum is quite cool, with a mid-1880s kitchen, a Rubén Darío timeline and a wonderful amphitheater on the grounds, where the museum hosts the rare poetry reading or theater production.