This worthwhile little museum has two rooms of Chorotegan pottery and an exhibit on local hero Domingo Sánchez Salgado (aka Chagüitillo), one of the leaders of the early resistance against the Somozas. Museum staff can arrange guides (US$5 to US$7) to visit the petroglyph sites at Salto Apa Mico and Los Venados, though it pays to call ahead, as staff are often absent.