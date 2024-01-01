Iglesia San José

Matagalpa

Originally constructed in 1751 and used as a jail for indigenous rebels in the late 1800s, this church was rebuilt in 1917 by Franciscan friars. The baroque gold-leaf altar and arched ceilings are lovely, while its pink facade immeasurably improves the leafy Parque Rubén Darío out front.

  • View from Cerro La Cruz, Jinotega, Nicaragua

    Cerro La Cruz

    13.28 MILES

    A steep yet worthwhile hour’s hike from the cemetery and embedded in a boulder-crusted ridge is the town cross, originally placed here in 1703 by…

  • Casa Museo Comandante Carlos Fonseca

    Casa Museo Comandante Carlos Fonseca

    0.05 MILES

    Commander Carlos Fonseca, the Sandinista equivalent of Malcolm X (read: bespectacled, goateed, intense, highly charismatic), grew up desperately poor in…

  • Selva Negra

    Selva Negra

    5.35 MILES

    If you’re looking for comfort with your virgin cloud forest experience, then Selva Negra – part family resort, part coffee farm and part rainforest…

  • Templo Parroquial de San Rafael Arcángel

    Templo Parroquial de San Rafael Arcángel

    23.83 MILES

    Beginning in 1955, the revered Father Odorico D’Andrea turned this antiquated cathedral into a labor of divine love. It’s impeccably restored, with a…

  • Los Volcancitos

    Los Volcancitos

    29.28 MILES

    This destination for wildlife lovers is where you’ll find the best remaining patch of virgin cloud forest (although deforestation is a serious issue),…

  • La Bujona

    La Bujona

    17.98 MILES

    Surrounded by ethereal cloud forest, La Bujona is a wide wall of water that crashes over the rock face in various streams. It feels far from civilization…

  • El Jaguar

    El Jaguar

    23.66 MILES

    Both coffee enthusiasts and nature lovers will be enamored with this fantastic private reserve with comfortable cabañas (dorm/room per person including…

  • Santuario Cerro Tepeyac

    Santuario Cerro Tepeyac

    24.11 MILES

    Climb the steep staircase that disappears into the trees at the northern end of town to find the final resting place of Father Odorico D'Andrea, set at…

