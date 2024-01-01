Originally constructed in 1751 and used as a jail for indigenous rebels in the late 1800s, this church was rebuilt in 1917 by Franciscan friars. The baroque gold-leaf altar and arched ceilings are lovely, while its pink facade immeasurably improves the leafy Parque Rubén Darío out front.
Iglesia San José
Matagalpa
