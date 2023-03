A community-run nature reserve designed to protect the town's water supplies, this innovative project has a number of hikes marked out, including the four-hour Ruta de los Chorros trail that takes you past three 50m waterfalls (one of which you can see from town) to a mirador (lookout point) with views clear to the Pacific Ocean.

You can arrange guides at the Gabinete de Turismo in the alcaldía building.