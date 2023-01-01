Hacienda San Jacinto

It will take a history buff to appreciate this national monument, which is a shadeless 3km walk from the closest bus stop. The early-1800s Spanish hacienda is famed for the Battle of San Jacinto, where William Walker’s filibusters and León Liberals were met by stiff resistance from the southern Conservatives. Walker lost the battle and, ultimately, the war. Inside the renovated building are a couple of murals and a few busts depicting the event.

It’s about 25km south of Ciudad Darío. Managua-bound ordinario buses can drop you off at the spur that leads to the hacienda.