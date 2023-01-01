Paseo Salvador Allende

The malecón (pier) has been perked up by the Puerto Salvador Allende tourist complex at its base, and comes alive in the evenings (particularly on weekends), with several restaurants, bar and food stalls, lit up 'trees of life' (courtesy of first lady Rosario Murillo) and promenading families. There's a scale replica of Av Bolívar before the 1972 earthquake, a water park (US$1), a Boeing 737 for kids to explore, replicas of Nicaragua's most famous churches and two bland museums.