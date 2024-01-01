Parroquia de Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro

Caribbean Coast

LoginSave

This intriguing church on the lower level of town has brightly painted onion domes that hint at a Russian heritage, but it’s Catholic and always has been.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Virgen de Cuapa Santuario

    Virgen de Cuapa Santuario

    24.2 MILES

    Most visitors to Cuapa come with the purpose of making a pilgrimage to this porcelain statue holding flowers in her hands, located at the entrance to town…

  • Reserva Hídrica Municipal La Chorrera

    Reserva Hídrica Municipal La Chorrera

    11.68 MILES

    A community-run nature reserve designed to protect the town's water supplies, this innovative project has a number of hikes marked out, including the four…

  • Sitio Arqueologico La Laguna

    Sitio Arqueologico La Laguna

    7.22 MILES

    Around 10km from Boaco, this archaeological site is only just beginning to be investigated and features a number of petroglyphs in stones scattered around…

  • El Monolito de Cuapa

    El Monolito de Cuapa

    22.93 MILES

    A massive stone monolith that rises from a hillside savanna outside Cuapa. If you walk from town, it will take about two hours to reach the peak…

  • Cueva Santo Domingo

    Cueva Santo Domingo

    7.58 MILES

    A tough 4km hike from town, this cave is an old Sandinista stronghold with many petroglyphs left by the previous indigenous residents. It's not well…

  • Parque El Cerrito del Faro

    Parque El Cerrito del Faro

    0.33 MILES

    A small park on the upper level of town offering fantastic views over the surrounding mountains.

  • Hacienda San Jacinto

    Hacienda San Jacinto

    26.12 MILES

    It will take a history buff to appreciate this national monument, which is a shadeless 3km walk from the closest bus stop. The early-1800s Spanish…

  • Pozo el Salto

    Pozo el Salto

    29.08 MILES

    This lovely partially dammed swimming hole, 4km north of town on the road to Managua, is framed in cascades of water and has been popular with picnickers…

View more attractions

Nearby Caribbean Coast attractions

3. Sitio Arqueologico La Laguna

7.22 MILES

Around 10km from Boaco, this archaeological site is only just beginning to be investigated and features a number of petroglyphs in stones scattered around…

4. Cueva Santo Domingo

7.58 MILES

A tough 4km hike from town, this cave is an old Sandinista stronghold with many petroglyphs left by the previous indigenous residents. It's not well…

5. Reserva Hídrica Municipal La Chorrera

11.68 MILES

A community-run nature reserve designed to protect the town's water supplies, this innovative project has a number of hikes marked out, including the four…

6. El Monolito de Cuapa

22.93 MILES

A massive stone monolith that rises from a hillside savanna outside Cuapa. If you walk from town, it will take about two hours to reach the peak…

7. Virgen de Cuapa Santuario

24.2 MILES

Most visitors to Cuapa come with the purpose of making a pilgrimage to this porcelain statue holding flowers in her hands, located at the entrance to town…

8. Hacienda San Jacinto

26.12 MILES

It will take a history buff to appreciate this national monument, which is a shadeless 3km walk from the closest bus stop. The early-1800s Spanish…