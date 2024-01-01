This intriguing church on the lower level of town has brightly painted onion domes that hint at a Russian heritage, but it’s Catholic and always has been.
Parroquia de Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro
Caribbean Coast
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
24.2 MILES
Most visitors to Cuapa come with the purpose of making a pilgrimage to this porcelain statue holding flowers in her hands, located at the entrance to town…
Reserva Hídrica Municipal La Chorrera
11.68 MILES
A community-run nature reserve designed to protect the town's water supplies, this innovative project has a number of hikes marked out, including the four…
7.22 MILES
Around 10km from Boaco, this archaeological site is only just beginning to be investigated and features a number of petroglyphs in stones scattered around…
22.93 MILES
A massive stone monolith that rises from a hillside savanna outside Cuapa. If you walk from town, it will take about two hours to reach the peak…
7.58 MILES
A tough 4km hike from town, this cave is an old Sandinista stronghold with many petroglyphs left by the previous indigenous residents. It's not well…
0.33 MILES
A small park on the upper level of town offering fantastic views over the surrounding mountains.
26.12 MILES
It will take a history buff to appreciate this national monument, which is a shadeless 3km walk from the closest bus stop. The early-1800s Spanish…
29.08 MILES
This lovely partially dammed swimming hole, 4km north of town on the road to Managua, is framed in cascades of water and has been popular with picnickers…
Nearby Caribbean Coast attractions
1. Parroquia de Santiago Apóstol
0.19 MILES
This elegant peach-colored colonial church fronts the leafy central park and is dedicated to the patron saint of Boaco.
0.33 MILES
A small park on the upper level of town offering fantastic views over the surrounding mountains.
3. Sitio Arqueologico La Laguna
7.22 MILES
Around 10km from Boaco, this archaeological site is only just beginning to be investigated and features a number of petroglyphs in stones scattered around…
7.58 MILES
A tough 4km hike from town, this cave is an old Sandinista stronghold with many petroglyphs left by the previous indigenous residents. It's not well…
5. Reserva Hídrica Municipal La Chorrera
11.68 MILES
A community-run nature reserve designed to protect the town's water supplies, this innovative project has a number of hikes marked out, including the four…
22.93 MILES
A massive stone monolith that rises from a hillside savanna outside Cuapa. If you walk from town, it will take about two hours to reach the peak…
24.2 MILES
Most visitors to Cuapa come with the purpose of making a pilgrimage to this porcelain statue holding flowers in her hands, located at the entrance to town…
26.12 MILES
It will take a history buff to appreciate this national monument, which is a shadeless 3km walk from the closest bus stop. The early-1800s Spanish…