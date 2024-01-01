El Monolito de Cuapa

Caribbean Coast

LoginSave

A massive stone monolith that rises from a hillside savanna outside Cuapa. If you walk from town, it will take about two hours to reach the peak. Alternatively, you could drive to the base and scramble up the back until you reach the top (10 to 20 minutes). According to local legend, the rock is home to goblins.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Virgen de Cuapa Santuario

    Virgen de Cuapa Santuario

    3.5 MILES

    Most visitors to Cuapa come with the purpose of making a pilgrimage to this porcelain statue holding flowers in her hands, located at the entrance to town…

  • Sitio Arqueologico La Laguna

    Sitio Arqueologico La Laguna

    16.42 MILES

    Around 10km from Boaco, this archaeological site is only just beginning to be investigated and features a number of petroglyphs in stones scattered around…

  • Parque Palo Solo

    Parque Palo Solo

    13.2 MILES

    This rather lovely, beautifully tended and shady park is where couples come to whisper, cuddle and kiss beneath palm and ficus trees, and absorb a truly…

  • Parque El Cerrito del Faro

    Parque El Cerrito del Faro

    23.26 MILES

    A small park on the upper level of town offering fantastic views over the surrounding mountains.

  • Pozo el Salto

    Pozo el Salto

    11.95 MILES

    This lovely partially dammed swimming hole, 4km north of town on the road to Managua, is framed in cascades of water and has been popular with picnickers…

  • Parque Central

    Parque Central

    13.4 MILES

    The central plaza is constantly buzzing with man gossip thanks to the steady stream of ranchers, who come to get their boots shined next to El Lustrador,…

View more attractions

Nearby Caribbean Coast attractions

1. Virgen de Cuapa Santuario

3.5 MILES

Most visitors to Cuapa come with the purpose of making a pilgrimage to this porcelain statue holding flowers in her hands, located at the entrance to town…

2. Pozo el Salto

11.95 MILES

This lovely partially dammed swimming hole, 4km north of town on the road to Managua, is framed in cascades of water and has been popular with picnickers…

3. Parque Palo Solo

13.2 MILES

This rather lovely, beautifully tended and shady park is where couples come to whisper, cuddle and kiss beneath palm and ficus trees, and absorb a truly…

5. Parque Central

13.4 MILES

The central plaza is constantly buzzing with man gossip thanks to the steady stream of ranchers, who come to get their boots shined next to El Lustrador,…

6. Sitio Arqueologico La Laguna

16.42 MILES

Around 10km from Boaco, this archaeological site is only just beginning to be investigated and features a number of petroglyphs in stones scattered around…