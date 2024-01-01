A massive stone monolith that rises from a hillside savanna outside Cuapa. If you walk from town, it will take about two hours to reach the peak. Alternatively, you could drive to the base and scramble up the back until you reach the top (10 to 20 minutes). According to local legend, the rock is home to goblins.
El Monolito de Cuapa
Caribbean Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Museo Arqueológico Gregorio Aguilar Barea
13.32 MILES
Mystical stone statues rise like ancient totems in the courtyard entrance here. It houses the most important collection of stelae in the country, with…
3.5 MILES
Most visitors to Cuapa come with the purpose of making a pilgrimage to this porcelain statue holding flowers in her hands, located at the entrance to town…
16.42 MILES
Around 10km from Boaco, this archaeological site is only just beginning to be investigated and features a number of petroglyphs in stones scattered around…
13.2 MILES
This rather lovely, beautifully tended and shady park is where couples come to whisper, cuddle and kiss beneath palm and ficus trees, and absorb a truly…
Parroquia de Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro
22.93 MILES
This intriguing church on the lower level of town has brightly painted onion domes that hint at a Russian heritage, but it’s Catholic and always has been.
23.26 MILES
A small park on the upper level of town offering fantastic views over the surrounding mountains.
11.95 MILES
This lovely partially dammed swimming hole, 4km north of town on the road to Managua, is framed in cascades of water and has been popular with picnickers…
13.4 MILES
The central plaza is constantly buzzing with man gossip thanks to the steady stream of ranchers, who come to get their boots shined next to El Lustrador,…
