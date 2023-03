This lovely partially dammed swimming hole, 4km north of town on the road to Managua, is framed in cascades of water and has been popular with picnickers for generations. Unfortunately it's often polluted, so ask around before diving in. It's about a five-minute walk down the path from the highway. Any non-express bus from Juigalpa to Managua will drop you at the entrance; otherwise, it's a US$2 cab ride from town.