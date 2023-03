Mystical stone statues rise like ancient totems in the courtyard entrance here. It houses the most important collection of stelae in the country, with more than 120 basalt statues carved between AD 800 and 1500, including La Chinita, known as 'The Mona Lisa of Chontales.’ She too has appeared at the Louvre.

Inside the museum are hundreds of pre-Columbian pots, incense burners, funeral jars, art objects and the largest metate (corn grinder) ever found.