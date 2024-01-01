Foreigners Cemetery

Matagalpa

Graveyard fans should check out both the Foreigners Cemetery (and nearby National Cemetery) on the eastern edge of town, where you'll find great views and the headstone of Benjamin Linder, an American hydroelectric engineer who was murdered by Contra forces, an event that further polarized US public opinion about the morality of the Contra War.

