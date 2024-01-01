Santuario Salto Apa Mico

Northern Highlands

This petroglyph site alongside a stream just outside town features a swirl of moons, snakes and dancers 3m long and 2m high carved into rocks. The site is just about signposted, but it's well worth hiring a guide at the museum to learn more about the site. Do take care at this isolated spot though and ideally don't go alone.

