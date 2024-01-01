About a 20-minute drive further north from Sisle along the road that hugs the lakeshore, near the community of Yanque, you'll find the Comedor Norita, where you can ride horses, learn about local agriculture and visit a viewpoint with panoramic vistas of the lake and surrounding countryside.
Yanque
Northern Highlands
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.95 MILES
A steep yet worthwhile hour’s hike from the cemetery and embedded in a boulder-crusted ridge is the town cross, originally placed here in 1703 by…
22.9 MILES
Be sure to stop by this moving gallery devoted to fallen revolutionaries, with displays of faded photos, clothes and weaponry. Check out the exhibit (with…
Casa Museo Comandante Carlos Fonseca
21.1 MILES
Commander Carlos Fonseca, the Sandinista equivalent of Malcolm X (read: bespectacled, goateed, intense, highly charismatic), grew up desperately poor in…
Reserva Natural Macizos de Peñas Blancas
26.75 MILES
What is possibly the most enchanting nature reserve in northern Nicaragua has the mossy, misty, life-altering cloud-forest scenery you’ve been waiting for…
16.57 MILES
If you’re looking for comfort with your virgin cloud forest experience, then Selva Negra – part family resort, part coffee farm and part rainforest…
Templo Parroquial de San Rafael Arcángel
5.01 MILES
Beginning in 1955, the revered Father Odorico D’Andrea turned this antiquated cathedral into a labor of divine love. It’s impeccably restored, with a…
11.55 MILES
This destination for wildlife lovers is where you’ll find the best remaining patch of virgin cloud forest (although deforestation is a serious issue),…
26.28 MILES
Artist and naturalist Alberto Gutiérrez is, some might say, a bit of a hermit – but a welcoming one who loves showing off his orchid-studded property,…
Nearby Northern Highlands attractions
2.58 MILES
On the northern lakeshore in the village of Sisle, local fisherfolk will take you out on boat tours to nearby islands, including Isla Ave (US$2) and Isla…
2.67 MILES
Both coffee enthusiasts and nature lovers will be enamored with this fantastic private reserve with comfortable cabañas (dorm/room per person including…
4.94 MILES
Climb the steep staircase that disappears into the trees at the northern end of town to find the final resting place of Father Odorico D'Andrea, set at…
4. Templo Parroquial de San Rafael Arcángel
5.01 MILES
Beginning in 1955, the revered Father Odorico D’Andrea turned this antiquated cathedral into a labor of divine love. It’s impeccably restored, with a…
5. Casa de Cultura Blanca Aráuz
5.05 MILES
This crumbling colonial-style building was the former home of local girl Blanca Aráuz, who went on to become Mrs Augusto César Sandino, wife of Nicaragua…
7.95 MILES
A steep yet worthwhile hour’s hike from the cemetery and embedded in a boulder-crusted ridge is the town cross, originally placed here in 1703 by…
8.14 MILES
The beauty of Jinotega’s cathedral (c 1805) is in the sanctuary, where you’ll marvel at the chestnut and gold-leaf altar, and pristine white arches and…
8.35 MILES
This modern concrete church has a high, rectangular bell tower that looks at first glance like a water storage facility. It's a popular reference point…