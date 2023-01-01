Reserva Natural Macizos de Peñas Blancas

What is possibly the most enchanting nature reserve in northern Nicaragua has the mossy, misty, life-altering cloud-forest scenery you’ve been waiting for. Besides massive cathedral trees draped in orchids and bromeliads, there are about four dozen waterfalls, some of which pour into crystalline swimming holes; at least one of them is over 120m tall. In addition, the 116 sq km reserve is home to an incredible array of wildlife, including pumas, jaguars, large troops of monkeys and many rare bird species.