Nicaragua's highest peak, Cerro Mogotón (2107m) towers over the coffee fields of Nueva Segovia, close to the Honduran border. Once off-limits due to land mines, it is now safe to climb with a guide. The easiest access is from the Ocotal–Jalapa road near the village of Achuapa. It's a seven-hour round-trip hike to the peak, which is covered in dense cloud forest. Independent guide Mayerlin Ruiz runs trips to Mogotón (US$70 per person, minimum two people), departing from Ocotal.