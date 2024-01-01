Just outside Jalapa you'll find Cerro de Jesús (1885m), the largest mountain in the area. It is dominated by the Jesus Mountain coffee plantation, which boasts 400 hectares of organic coffee. But on the flanks of the mountain you'll also find a small local community, intact primary forest and a gushing 8m waterfall. If you’re up to it, you can hike to the peak.
21.8 MILES
Nicaragua's highest peak, Cerro Mogotón (2107m) towers over the coffee fields of Nueva Segovia, close to the Honduran border. Once off-limits due to land…
27.86 MILES
The jewel of Ciudad Antigua is the sensational Santuario de los Milagros, with its gorgeous brick arches and enormous wooden doors. Check out the Christ…
Santuario de la Virgen de la Piedra
25.42 MILES
The principal sight in town is the lovely Santuario de la Virgen de la Piedra, where a statue of the radiant Virgin of Guadalupe blesses a kneeling…
17.59 MILES
A large farm that grows organic shade-grown coffee and is in the transition zone between the pines and cloud forest. It has a 'tobaggon' – a butt-bruising…
15.98 MILES
A remote farm set in the pines, laced with trails and split by a crystalline river flush with swimming holes. It offers accommodations in a pair of rustic…
27.88 MILES
This tiny and rather sorry looking museum just off the Parque Central has some pre-Columbian pottery, ancient wine goblets and other colonial treasures…
