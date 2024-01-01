Cerro de Jesús

Northern Highlands

LoginSave

Just outside Jalapa you'll find Cerro de Jesús (1885m), the largest mountain in the area. It is dominated by the Jesus Mountain coffee plantation, which boasts 400 hectares of organic coffee. But on the flanks of the mountain you'll also find a small local community, intact primary forest and a gushing 8m waterfall. If you’re up to it, you can hike to the peak.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cerro Mogotón

    Cerro Mogotón

    21.8 MILES

    Nicaragua's highest peak, Cerro Mogotón (2107m) towers over the coffee fields of Nueva Segovia, close to the Honduran border. Once off-limits due to land…

  • Santuario de los Milagros

    Santuario de los Milagros

    27.86 MILES

    The jewel of Ciudad Antigua is the sensational Santuario de los Milagros, with its gorgeous brick arches and enormous wooden doors. Check out the Christ…

  • Santuario de la Virgen de la Piedra

    Santuario de la Virgen de la Piedra

    25.42 MILES

    The principal sight in town is the lovely Santuario de la Virgen de la Piedra, where a statue of the radiant Virgin of Guadalupe blesses a kneeling…

  • Finca Ecológica Sonzapote

    Finca Ecológica Sonzapote

    17.59 MILES

    A large farm that grows organic shade-grown coffee and is in the transition zone between the pines and cloud forest. It has a 'tobaggon' – a butt-bruising…

  • Finca Ecológica La Reforma

    Finca Ecológica La Reforma

    15.98 MILES

    A remote farm set in the pines, laced with trails and split by a crystalline river flush with swimming holes. It offers accommodations in a pair of rustic…

  • Museo Segoviano

    Museo Segoviano

    27.88 MILES

    This tiny and rather sorry looking museum just off the Parque Central has some pre-Columbian pottery, ancient wine goblets and other colonial treasures…

View more attractions

Nearby Northern Highlands attractions

1. Finca Ecológica La Reforma

15.98 MILES

A remote farm set in the pines, laced with trails and split by a crystalline river flush with swimming holes. It offers accommodations in a pair of rustic…

2. Finca Ecológica Sonzapote

17.59 MILES

A large farm that grows organic shade-grown coffee and is in the transition zone between the pines and cloud forest. It has a 'tobaggon' – a butt-bruising…

3. Cerro Mogotón

21.8 MILES

Nicaragua's highest peak, Cerro Mogotón (2107m) towers over the coffee fields of Nueva Segovia, close to the Honduran border. Once off-limits due to land…

4. Santuario de la Virgen de la Piedra

25.42 MILES

The principal sight in town is the lovely Santuario de la Virgen de la Piedra, where a statue of the radiant Virgin of Guadalupe blesses a kneeling…

5. Santuario de los Milagros

27.86 MILES

The jewel of Ciudad Antigua is the sensational Santuario de los Milagros, with its gorgeous brick arches and enormous wooden doors. Check out the Christ…

6. Museo Segoviano

27.88 MILES

This tiny and rather sorry looking museum just off the Parque Central has some pre-Columbian pottery, ancient wine goblets and other colonial treasures…