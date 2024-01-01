Finca Ecológica Sonzapote

Northern Highlands

A large farm that grows organic shade-grown coffee and is in the transition zone between the pines and cloud forest. It has a 'tobaggon' – a butt-bruising but fun concrete slide and large natural swimming pool. Accommodations are available if you want to spend the night among the wilderness.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cerro Mogotón

    Cerro Mogotón

    17.89 MILES

    Nicaragua's highest peak, Cerro Mogotón (2107m) towers over the coffee fields of Nueva Segovia, close to the Honduran border. Once off-limits due to land…

  • Santuario de los Milagros

    Santuario de los Milagros

    15.17 MILES

    The jewel of Ciudad Antigua is the sensational Santuario de los Milagros, with its gorgeous brick arches and enormous wooden doors. Check out the Christ…

  • Cerro de Jesús

    Cerro de Jesús

    17.59 MILES

    Just outside Jalapa you'll find Cerro de Jesús (1885m), the largest mountain in the area. It is dominated by the Jesus Mountain coffee plantation, which…

  • Santuario de la Virgen de la Piedra

    Santuario de la Virgen de la Piedra

    22.74 MILES

    The principal sight in town is the lovely Santuario de la Virgen de la Piedra, where a statue of the radiant Virgin of Guadalupe blesses a kneeling…

  • Parque Central

    Parque Central

    23.57 MILES

    The undisputed star of the town center is Nicaragua’s finest Parque Central. Former mayor Fausto Sánchez was a botanist, and he planted hundreds of…

  • Templo Parroquial de Ocotal

    Templo Parroquial de Ocotal

    23.53 MILES

    With mossy columns, twin bell towers (although one was actually built in 2003) and a faded, chipped facade, the baroque-neoclassical Templo Parroquial de…

  • Finca Ecológica La Reforma

    Finca Ecológica La Reforma

    1.61 MILES

    A remote farm set in the pines, laced with trails and split by a crystalline river flush with swimming holes. It offers accommodations in a pair of rustic…

  • Museo Segoviano

    Museo Segoviano

    15.18 MILES

    This tiny and rather sorry looking museum just off the Parque Central has some pre-Columbian pottery, ancient wine goblets and other colonial treasures…

