Santuario de la Virgen de la Piedra

Northern Highlands

LoginSave

The principal sight in town is the lovely Santuario de la Virgen de la Piedra, where a statue of the radiant Virgin of Guadalupe blesses a kneeling pilgrim surrounded by fragrant gardens that attract butterflies. Her faithful arrive on Saturday and Sunday to light candles and voice their prayers.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Somoto Canyon, Nicaragua. Man in the distance sitting in a stone contemplating the peaceful stream of water flowing through the rock mountains. Beautiful dry summer natural scenery.; Monumento Nacional Cañon de Somoto Shutterstock ID 1822814987; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Monumento Nacional Cañon de Somoto

    20.06 MILES

    The Coco (or Wangki), Central America’s longest river, runs all the way to the Caribbean, but its first impression may be its most spectacular. Gushing…

  • Cerro Mogotón

    Cerro Mogotón

    4.86 MILES

    Nicaragua's highest peak, Cerro Mogotón (2107m) towers over the coffee fields of Nueva Segovia, close to the Honduran border. Once off-limits due to land…

  • Santuario de los Milagros

    Santuario de los Milagros

    14.6 MILES

    The jewel of Ciudad Antigua is the sensational Santuario de los Milagros, with its gorgeous brick arches and enormous wooden doors. Check out the Christ…

  • Reserva Natural Tepesomoto-Pataste

    Reserva Natural Tepesomoto-Pataste

    22.83 MILES

    Somoto's 'other' natural reserve, around 15km to the southwest of town, is rarely visited but has a hiking trail and is a popular spot for horseback…

  • Cerro de Jesús

    Cerro de Jesús

    25.42 MILES

    Just outside Jalapa you'll find Cerro de Jesús (1885m), the largest mountain in the area. It is dominated by the Jesus Mountain coffee plantation, which…

  • Finca Ecológica Sonzapote

    Finca Ecológica Sonzapote

    22.74 MILES

    A large farm that grows organic shade-grown coffee and is in the transition zone between the pines and cloud forest. It has a 'tobaggon' – a butt-bruising…

  • Parque Central

    Parque Central

    6.62 MILES

    The undisputed star of the town center is Nicaragua’s finest Parque Central. Former mayor Fausto Sánchez was a botanist, and he planted hundreds of…

  • Mirador

    Mirador

    25.96 MILES

    This faux control tower lookout at the Parque El Avion offers fantastic views of the town, its tiled roofs and palm trees jutting out of a canopy of green…

View more attractions

Nearby Northern Highlands attractions

1. Cerro Mogotón

4.86 MILES

Nicaragua's highest peak, Cerro Mogotón (2107m) towers over the coffee fields of Nueva Segovia, close to the Honduran border. Once off-limits due to land…

2. Parque Central

6.62 MILES

The undisputed star of the town center is Nicaragua’s finest Parque Central. Former mayor Fausto Sánchez was a botanist, and he planted hundreds of…

3. Templo Parroquial de Ocotal

6.64 MILES

With mossy columns, twin bell towers (although one was actually built in 2003) and a faded, chipped facade, the baroque-neoclassical Templo Parroquial de…

4. Monumento a San Francisco

6.64 MILES

This simple monument is a popular teenage hangout at night, but also remains a vessel for many an abuelita’s (grandmother’s) humble prayers. The views…

5. Santuario de los Milagros

14.6 MILES

The jewel of Ciudad Antigua is the sensational Santuario de los Milagros, with its gorgeous brick arches and enormous wooden doors. Check out the Christ…

6. Museo Segoviano

14.62 MILES

This tiny and rather sorry looking museum just off the Parque Central has some pre-Columbian pottery, ancient wine goblets and other colonial treasures…

7. Iglesia Santiago

17.19 MILES

This wonderfully understated adobe church fronting the shady Parque Central was constructed in 1661, making it one of the oldest places of worship in…

8. Monumento Nacional Cañon de Somoto

20.06 MILES

The Coco (or Wangki), Central America’s longest river, runs all the way to the Caribbean, but its first impression may be its most spectacular. Gushing…