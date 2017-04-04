Somoto Canyon from León
A walk, a small boat and tire in the waters within the Somoto Canyon, is the adventure proposal that awaits you here. Departure time from Leon at 7:00 AM and arrival to the canyon around 10:00 AM. The travel begins with a short walk through the first stretch of the river until a boat that will take you to the “gates” of the canyon.
To advance to the inner part of the canyon is necessary to do so with the help of the guides on inflated truck tires, as a float, which is a real experience. You can enjoy a refreshing dip in one of the natural pools of water and listen to the legends and adventures in the canyon, told by local guides.
You will admire the stunning beauty of this place and enjoy a unique experience. The tour lasts a full day.
Note: There is no minimum age for participants, but younger than 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
RecommendedBring comfortable walking shoes, sunscreen, swimwear, extra clothes and food.