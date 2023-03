One of the last relatively unchanged areas of dunes and wetlands along the Kāpiti Coast, this undulating 650-hectare park offers swimming, walking, cycling, picnic spots and healthy-looking seagulls, as well as the Wellington Tramway Museum and a horse riding outfit. There are three entrances: off Wellington Rd in Paekākāriki, at MacKay's Crossing on SH1, and off the Esplanade in Raumati to the north.