Waikanae's main visitor lure, Ngā Manu is a 15-hectare bird sanctuary dotted with picnic areas, bushwalks, aviaries and a nocturnal house with kiwi, owls and tuatara. The reserve's endangered long-fin eels get a feed at 2pm daily; guided bird-feeding tours run at 11am daily (adult/child $25/10 including admission). There are also sunset kiwi encounters on Fridays and Saturdays (adult/child $35/25, bookings essential) and accommodation in the simple, self-contained Theo's Cottage (from $140, sleeps four).