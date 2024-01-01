Southward Car Museum

This huge hangar-like museum looks like a 1960s university but houses one of Australasia’s largest collections of antique and unusual cars. Check out the DeLorean, the German-built 1897 Lux and the 1950 gangster Cadillac, complete with bullet holes. Look for the signs off the expressway.
