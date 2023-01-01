National Library of New Zealand

As well as being a wonderful resource for researchers, the National Library has various exhibition spaces including the Turnbull Gallery, displaying rare books and ephemera. The highlight is He Tohu (The Signs), opened in 2017 to house three of NZ's most treasured documents: the 1835 Declaration of Independence of the United Tribes of NZ, the 1840 Treaty of Waitangi and the 1893 Women's Suffrage Petition. Interesting multimedia displays outline the significance of these documents to the nation.