At 88m long and 18m high, this modern Anglican cathedral exudes quasi-Moorish architectural vibes inside its lofty interiors. It first opened its doors in 1964 but wasn't completed until 1998 – which makes it even more surprising that the exterior is looking so shabby. Look out for the lovely wooden Lady Chapel, a 1905 church which was moved here from Paraparaumu and tacked to the cathedral's side in 1991.