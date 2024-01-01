Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision

Ngā Taonga is a vortex of NZ moving images into which you could get sucked for days. Its library holds tens of thousands of titles: feature films, documentaries, short films, home movies, newsreels, TV programs, advertisements… There is a viewing library (free) where you can watch films until you’re square-eyed.

