Ngā Taonga is a vortex of NZ moving images into which you could get sucked for days. Its library holds tens of thousands of titles: feature films, documentaries, short films, home movies, newsreels, TV programs, advertisements… There is a viewing library (free) where you can watch films until you’re square-eyed.
Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision
Wellington
