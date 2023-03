A beacon of culture and delight, the excellent Dowse is worth visiting for its jaunty architecture alone. It’s a family-friendly, accessible art museum showcasing NZ art, craft and design, with a good cafe to boot. The only permanent showcase is a carved Māori pataka (traditional raised storehouse). It's a 20-minute drive, 30-minute ride on bus 83 or 91, or a short train trip from central Wellington.