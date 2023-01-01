If you take the road leading southeast from the bottom of the town square for 2km, you’ll pass a playing field and the turn-off to the Kali Temple. Just beyond this junction, a Ganesh shrine marks the path down to a picturesque little Shiva temple at the bottom of a gorge, with a stream trickling by.

The temple enshrines a four-faced lingam topped by a metal dome with four nagas arching down from the pinnacle. You are liable to find holy men dispensing spiritual advice. Note the statues of a Malla royal family in the courtyard.