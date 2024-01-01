Ganesh Temple

Dhulikhel

This small temple is dedicated to Ganesh, the Hindu god easily recognised by his elephant head. Ganesh is widely revered as the deity of intellect and wisdom, and thus serves as the patron of the arts and sciences. As the remover of obstacles, he is also the god of beginnings, often honoured at the start of rites and ceremonies.

