If you don’t mind a steep 30-minute climb, you can head up a series of switchbacks on concrete steps to reach this modern hilltop temple (also called 'Thousand Steps Temple' for obvious reasons) for excellent mountain views. The viewing tower was being reconstructed at the time of research. On the way you’ll pass Shanti Ban, a massive golden statue of Buddha.

It’s also the way to Namobuddha, so if you plan on heading there, it makes sense to save the walk up here until then.