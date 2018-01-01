Private 3-Day Scenic Nepal Trek from Kathmandu

Day 01: Drive to Nagarkot Hill station and explore nearby villages with sunset viewIn the morning, you will meet your escort trek guide at hotel lobby. You will drive to Nagarkot hill station located 38 kms east to Kathmandu valley. The drive will take approximately 1.5 hours along a winding mountainous road. Upon reaching the Nagarkot hotel, your guide will assist you with check-in. After sometime, your guide will take you to a nearby area for short hike to explore local villages. You will also enjoy the sunset view over Central Himalayan Ranges from nearest view point. You will walk for 3-4 hours depending upon your pace. You will return to the hotel for your overnight stay. Overnight: Bhangeri Durbar Resort or similar (Standard Hotel)Day 02: Hike to Nala village and drive to Dhulikhel (B,L)Early in the morning, you will enjoy a magnificent sunrise from your hotel. Nagarkot offers the broadest view of the mountain ranges 8 Himalayan ranges among 13 ranges of Nepal. This includes Annapurna range, Manaslu range, Langtang, Ganesh Himal, Jugal Himal range, Rolwaling, Everest range and Number range with view of Kathmandu valley floor and Shivapuri National Park. Breakfast will be served at the hotel this morning. After breakfast, you will start your trek escorted by your guide who will meet you at hotel. A packed picnic lunch will be arranged by your hotel. Your trekking trail is mostly downhill inside the forest and green belt where you will pass ancient settlements on the middle hill region. Explore the lifestyle, villages and traditional culture of the local people especially dotted with Newars, Tamang, Bhramin and Chettri along the route. Upon arrival at Nala village, visit Nala Karunamaya, a popular Buddhist site and Nala Bhagawati temple (Kali temple). The total walking hours today will be 6 hours. Meet your vehicle at Nala and drive to Dhulikhel. If you wish to walk further, then you can trek another 1.5 hours to Dhulikhel. Overnight: Dhulikhel Lodge Resort or similar (Standard Hotel) Day 03: Explore Dhulikhel and drive back Kathmandu (B)After breakfast at the hotel, you will explore ancient Dhulikhel town located on hill ridge. Your guide will take you to old market area covering major attractions such as temples and traditional houses. Dhulikhel is located on the trade route of Nepal and Tibet also known as the “Silk Road” which links China with Tibet to Nepal, India and other South Asian countries. After visiting, you will check-out from your hotel and drive back to Kathmandu. You will get transferred to your hotel located at Thamel area or Kathmandu Airport. The driving time will be around 1.5 hours.