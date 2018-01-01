Welcome to Dhulikhel
Unlike that other popular viewpoint, Nagarkot, Dhulikhel is also a real Newari town, with a temple-lined village square and a life outside of tourism.
Explore Namo Buddha Day Tour in Dhulikhel
We will meet at Tridevi Marg Thamel in front of Himalayan bank in Kathmandu at 9:00 AM and transferred to Dhulikhel - a small town situated about 30 km Southeast of Kathmandu at 1550 meters altitude. It used to be a popular trading route from Nepal to Tibet in ancient times. It's a perfect exotic destination for cultural enthusiasts. From here you will enjoy a magnificent view of Himalayan range, including Ganesh Himal (7429 m), Mt. Lhotse (8516 m), Lantang Himal (7234 m), Gaurishanker Himal (7134 m), lush hills, agriculture terrace and typical villages.The town is designed based on Hindu philosophy with the position, shape, scale and dominance between houses, temples, public squares - all have their own meaning. Most valuable assets here are fine arts, handicraft, and wood carving. There are numerous Hindu temples and Buddhist stupa. Narayan temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna and Harisiddhi temple are situated in the center of the town while Bhawati temple is located in Western part and Gaukhureshour Mahadev Temple lies in the Eastern part of the town. Namo Buddha is one of the most popular destinations in Nepal for Buddhist devotees. One of three main stupas was built in Kathmandu Valley on bones and hair of Prince Mahasatttav on the slope of Ganda Mala hill. The locals call it Namo Buddha, which literally means homage to Lord Buddha. A small stupa located at same hill with cave of the tigress. Thrabgu Tashi Yangtse monastery built in East side of the hill. The tour concludes at the Tridevi Marg Thamel.
Private 3-Day Scenic Nepal Trek from Kathmandu
Day 01: Drive to Nagarkot Hill station and explore nearby villages with sunset viewIn the morning, you will meet your escort trek guide at hotel lobby. You will drive to Nagarkot hill station located 38 kms east to Kathmandu valley. The drive will take approximately 1.5 hours along a winding mountainous road. Upon reaching the Nagarkot hotel, your guide will assist you with check-in. After sometime, your guide will take you to a nearby area for short hike to explore local villages. You will also enjoy the sunset view over Central Himalayan Ranges from nearest view point. You will walk for 3-4 hours depending upon your pace. You will return to the hotel for your overnight stay. Overnight: Bhangeri Durbar Resort or similar (Standard Hotel)Day 02: Hike to Nala village and drive to Dhulikhel (B,L)Early in the morning, you will enjoy a magnificent sunrise from your hotel. Nagarkot offers the broadest view of the mountain ranges 8 Himalayan ranges among 13 ranges of Nepal. This includes Annapurna range, Manaslu range, Langtang, Ganesh Himal, Jugal Himal range, Rolwaling, Everest range and Number range with view of Kathmandu valley floor and Shivapuri National Park. Breakfast will be served at the hotel this morning. After breakfast, you will start your trek escorted by your guide who will meet you at hotel. A packed picnic lunch will be arranged by your hotel. Your trekking trail is mostly downhill inside the forest and green belt where you will pass ancient settlements on the middle hill region. Explore the lifestyle, villages and traditional culture of the local people especially dotted with Newars, Tamang, Bhramin and Chettri along the route. Upon arrival at Nala village, visit Nala Karunamaya, a popular Buddhist site and Nala Bhagawati temple (Kali temple). The total walking hours today will be 6 hours. Meet your vehicle at Nala and drive to Dhulikhel. If you wish to walk further, then you can trek another 1.5 hours to Dhulikhel. Overnight: Dhulikhel Lodge Resort or similar (Standard Hotel) Day 03: Explore Dhulikhel and drive back Kathmandu (B)After breakfast at the hotel, you will explore ancient Dhulikhel town located on hill ridge. Your guide will take you to old market area covering major attractions such as temples and traditional houses. Dhulikhel is located on the trade route of Nepal and Tibet also known as the “Silk Road” which links China with Tibet to Nepal, India and other South Asian countries. After visiting, you will check-out from your hotel and drive back to Kathmandu. You will get transferred to your hotel located at Thamel area or Kathmandu Airport. The driving time will be around 1.5 hours.
3 Nights 4 Days Kathmandu Chisapani Nagarkot Dhulikhel Trekking in Nepal
Trekking itinerary:Day 01: Kathamndu-Sundarijal-Chisapani[LD]Kathmandu by Private Vehicle to Sundarijal, drive approximately 1 hours and trek to chisapani (2135 m)walk approximately 4-5 hours Day 02:Chisapani-Nagarkot[BLD] Chisapani to Nagarkot (2155 m)walk approximately 6-7 hours Nagarkot is located 32 km east of Kathmandu, Nepal in Bhaktapur. At the time of the 1991 Nepal census it had a population of 3,504 and had 655 houses in it. At an elevation of 2,195 meters, it is renowned for its sunrise view of the Himalaya including Mount Everest as well as other snow-capped peaks of the Himalayan range of eastern Nepal. Nagarkot also offers a panoramic view of the Kathmandu Valley.Nagarkot is an international tourist destination with spectacular views of the whole Langtang range, sunrise on the mountains and sunset views.Located approximately 7000 ft (2000 m) above sea level and 32 km from Kathmandu International Airport, Nagarkot is a world famous hills station commanding breathtaking views of the majestic Himalayas, rolling hills, deep valleys, lush pine forests in a quaint rural atmosphere. Situated in a strategic location, Nagarkot was an ancient fort of the Kathmandu valley to monitor external activities of other kingdoms. Later, it became a summer retreat places for the royals before becoming popular as an international hill stationDay 03: Nagarkot-Dhulikhel [BLD]Nagarkot to Dhulikhel (2010 m)walk approximately 5-6 hours Dhulikhel is the administrative centre of Kavrepalanchok District, Nepal. At the time of the 2011 Nepal census it had a population of 14,283 people in 3,279 households. Dhulikhel lies along the B.P. Highway and Arniko Highway. Arniko Highway connects Kathmandu, Nepal's capital city with Tibet's border town of Kodari. Dhulikhel is located at the Eastern rim of Kathmandu Valley, south of the Himalayas at 1550m above sea level and is situated 30 km southeast of Kathmandu and 74 km southwest of Kodari. The people in the village are Newars, Brahmin, Chhettri, Tamang and Dalit. Drinking water in Dhulikhel is some of the best water in Nepal. It was made with the Help of the German NGO, German Technical Cooperation.Day 04: Dhulikhel-Kathmandu/1 hr/ [B]After breakfast drive to Kathmandu by private car.
Dhulikhel and Namo Buddha Day Hiking Trip from Kathmandu
The tour begins with a morning pick-up from your hotel in Kathmandu. Drive from Kathmandu for about one and half hours to Dhulikhel, which is 35 kilometers east of Kathmandu, your first destination where you will be enjoying the real boon of nature being away from the busy of the city. Dhulikhel is renowned traveler terminus adjacent to Kathmandu which is still subsequent to the Newari culture as well as tradition characteristically. We reached a temple that was situated at the eastern side of the Dhulikhel bazaar. The Kali temple was guarded by armies because of insurgency; after some exchange of introduction they allowed us to pay homage to Goddess Durga. You can enjoy with the mountain view of langtang, Dorjelakpa, Gaurishankar. It offers to see you a unique opportunity to explore the myriad wonders of nature and the awe inspiring majesty and beauty of dramatic mountain views of langtang himal, Dorjelakpa himal, Gaurishankar himalaya. From Dhulikhel, drive about 45 mins to reach hiking trail to Namo Buddha. We hike all the way through beautiful scenery of emerald hills, pine forest, and rural villages and of course the superb Mountain View up to Namo Buddha.Namo Buddha is one of the most sacred Buddhist pilgrimage sites in Nepal. The mythology about Namo Buddha is that the Buddha in his previous life feeds his own flesh to a hungry tigress tormented by starvation, and this Stupa remained underground for centuries. One fine day Buddha Shakyamuni came to this place and got attracted by protuberance and as soon as he clapped his hand the Stupa appeared miraculously. Our hike to this holy land is very relaxing and easy. The whole trial winds around beautiful villages, along the foothill, riverbanks, gorgeous rice and millet fields, dense forests, and magnificent panorama of the landscape of the mother earth wrapping this wonderful place.After making some detours in and around the area here, enjoy your lunch at a local restaurant and then you will drive to Kathmandu via Dhulikhel which takes about one & half hours.
Private Sunrise or Sunset Tour of Dhulikhel with return transfers from Kathmandu
Pick-up from your hotel in Kathmandu city, and head to the tour commencement location in Dhulikhel. Distance from Kathmandu city to Dhulikhel is approx 30 kms and driving time is approx one hour and fifteen minutes. Dhulikhel is situated 30 kilometres to the east of Kathmandu at the foothills of the Panchkhal valley and is an old Newari town. It is accessed via the Arniko Highway that connects Kathmandu with the Tibetan border town of Kodari and takes about one hour to drive from Kathmandu. The panorama view from Dhulikhel (5086 feet / 1550 meters) offers a majestic undisturbed views of the Himalayan ranges stretching from Mount Annapurna in the far west to Mount Karolung in the far east. More than twenty Himalayan peaks including Mt. Annapurna (8091 m), Mt. Ganesh Himal (7429 m), Mt. Langtang (7234 m), Mt. Phuribichyachu (6637 m), Mt. Gaurishanker (7134 m), Mt. Lhotse (2516 m) and many others can be seen in their full glory (on a clear day) from the different vantage points in Dhulikhel.The eco-himalayan atmosphere will surprise anyone an unforgettable experience in lifetime. Dhulikhel is an exotic place to magnify a dramatic and beautiful changing color of the mountain range from gray to silver and to gold with the rising of the sun. Both sunrise and sunset views are really breathtaking and sensational. To enjoy the best mountain views, one should get up at dawn and watch the changing light as the sun reaches the southern side of the mountains. Get a change to interact with village locals and get an insight into village life. Thereafter head for breakfast (sunrise tour) or evening snack and tea (sunset tour) to a nice restaurant with options of both local and continental dishes. Later transfer by vehicle back to your hotel in Kathmandu city. Please find below an approximate guide to timing for sunrise and sunset. Pick-up time from Kathmandu will accordingly be one hour and fifteen minutes before the time for sunrise or sunset. Sunrise: January (6:50 AM) to March (6:00 AM) April (5:50 AM) to June: (5:15 AM) July (5:15 AM) to September (5:50 AM) October (6:00 AM) to December (6:50 AM) Sunset: January (5:25 PM) to March (6:15 PM) April (6:25 PM) to June: (7:00 PM) July (7:00 PM) to September (6:00 PM) October (5:45 PM) to December (5:00 PM)
Buddhist Spiritual and Pilgrimage Tour Nepal - 8 days
The Buddha left the universe at the age of 85 years but his teachings still beckon the faithful where his disciples who took up the mantle of his holy order still call upon the faithful to live by the doctrines of the Buddha. Visitors will also stumble upon a large stone pillar erected by the Indian emperor Ashoka in 250 BC to commemorate the birth of the Buddha. The pillar still stands where it was built till this day with much of the gardens are surrounded by a lot of greenery with stupas and ancient monasteries that nestle in the quiet environs of this sacred area as you see a stone structure of Buddha’s mother holding on to a tree while giving birth to the Buddha. Your meditation saga begins with a tour to the Swayambhunath stupa (also known as monkey temple) and then you will head down to the sleepy little town of Dhulikhel known for its traditional crafts and old ancient houses. You will also do a little hike to the famous Namobudha in Dhulikhel and go further on to visit medieval Bhaktapur and the historical city of Patan famous for its intricately carved masterpieces of Hindu temples and Buddhist monuments that are simply wonderful to watch. The curtain falls on this holy saga to Lumbini in the southern part of Nepal. You will also visit the well known Kopan monastery for some quiet meditation if you feel like it and also attend a spiritual workshop if the desire is there; you will truly enjoy the surroundings of this calm area in the midst of some natural beauty and lovely landscapes that can be viewed from this serene monastery. And this is where our tour will conclude in the quiet and peace of perfectly sublime surroundings.Outlined Itinerary: Day 01 : ARRIVAL KATHMANDU [1350m] Day 02 : DAY HIKE TO NAMOBUDHA [1750m] Day 03 : KATHMANDU SIGHTSEEING TOUR Day 04 : FLY: KATHMANDU / BHAIRAHAWA AND DRIVE TO LUMBINI Day 05 : FLY: LUMBINI / KATHMANDU Day 06 : VISIT KOPAN MONASTERY [1500m] Day 07 : KATHMANDU Day 08 : FINAL DEPARTURE