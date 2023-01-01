Taragaon Museum

This small museum houses a collection of maps, photos and archaeological plans drawn by the first foreign architectural advisers to arrive in Kathmandu in the 1970s. Highlights include the museum building itself, originally built in 1974 as a hostel for foreign experts, and the wall-sized reproduction of Erwin Schneider's first map of the Kathmandu Valley.

There are also temporary exhibits of contemporary art, occasional cultural events, a Saturday morning organic food market, a cafe and some top-end galleries. It's in the grounds of the Hyatt Regency, accessible from Bodhnath.