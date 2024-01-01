Harati (Ajima) Shrine

Nepal

This small shrine dedicated to Hariti (Ajima), the goddess of smallpox, marks the entryway to the upper levels of the Bodhnath Stupa.

Nearby Nepal attractions

1. Guru Lhakhang

0.01 MILES

This prominent lhakhang (chapel) houses an impressive three-storey statue of Guru Rinpoche (Padmasambhava), the 7th-century magician and holy man who…

2. Boudhanath Stupa

0.03 MILES

The first stupa at Boudhanath was built sometime after AD 600, when the Tibetan king, Songtsen Gampo, converted to Buddhism. In terms of grace and purity…

3. Jamchen Lhakhang

0.06 MILES

This Sakya-school monastery on the west side of the stupa circuit houses a huge three-storey statue of Jampa (Maitreya), the Future Buddha. Look for the…

4. Samtenling Gompa

0.07 MILES

It's worth popping into this Gelugpa-school monastery to see if prayers are in progress.

5. Ka-Nying Sheldrup Ling Gompa

0.15 MILES

The handsome ‘white gompa’ is home to 225 monks and features ornamental gardens and a richly decorated interior with some fine murals. The main prayer…

6. Sakya Tharig Gompa

0.16 MILES

Take the alley running northeast from the Bodhnath Stupa, past the small Gelugpa Samtenling Gompa, and turn right to reach the Sakya Tharig Gompa. This…

7. Shechen Gompa

0.19 MILES

This huge complex was established by the famous Nyingmapa lama Dilgo Khyentse Rinpoche to replace the destroyed Shechen Gompa in eastern Tibet. Today the…

8. Pal Dilyak Gompa

0.2 MILES

Come to this Karma Kagyud school monastery in the early morning or afternoon to catch the monks' prayer ceremony.