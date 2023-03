This prominent lhakhang (chapel) houses an impressive three-storey statue of Guru Rinpoche (Padmasambhava), the 7th-century magician and holy man who helped establish Buddhism in Tibet.

Look also for the plaque to the right of the lhakhang that commemorates Ekai Kawaguchi, the Japanese monk and traveller who stayed here in 1899 before heading off on a remarkable journey to Mustang and Tibet.