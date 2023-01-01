This huge complex was established by the famous Nyingmapa lama Dilgo Khyentse Rinpoche to replace the destroyed Shechen Gompa in eastern Tibet. Today the monastery has a thriving community of over 300 monks. The main prayer hall, with its fabulous murals by artists from Bhutan, was damaged by the 2015 earthquake and is currently under repair. You might hear raucous monk debating in the western residential building in the afternoons.

Find the monastery to the west of the Bodhnath Stupa, behind a metal gate down the alley leading to the Dragon Guest House.