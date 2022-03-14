The Annapurna region is a dream for independent trekkers. It combines some of Nepal's most iconic mountains, including fish-tailed Machhapuchhare and massive Annapurna itself, with a superb trekking infrastructure and easy access, as most trailheads are just an hour or two from Pokhara. The region's charming Gurung, Manangi and Thakli villages add a cultural highlight.

A wide range of trails are on offer here, from charming three-day village treks in the Annapurna foothills to month-long combinations of the high-altitude Annapurna Circuit and Sanctuary trails. And if you want to beat the crowds (and there are crowds!), there are some excellent under-the-radar treks up the Khopra and Mardi Himal ridges. Rarely is mountain trekking this easy and this spectacular.