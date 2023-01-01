Taukkyan War Cemetery

Twelve miles north of Yangon’s airport is this beautifully maintained cemetery, containing the graves of 6374 Allied soldiers who died in the Burma and Assam campaigns of WWII. There is also a memorial bearing the names of almost 27,000 soldiers who died with no known grave. Bago-bound buses from the Aung Mingalar Bus Terminal all pass Taukkyan.

The cemetery was opened in 1951. As you walk around reading the names of those who died and the epitaphs commemorating them, the heat of the sun seems to fade and the noise of the road recedes, leaving you alone in the silence of your own thoughts.