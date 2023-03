Just over a mile into Twante from the canal stands this gilded, 250ft-tall Mon-built zedi (stupa), believed to be as ancient as the Shwedagon Paya (2500 years old) and said to contain two hair relics of the Buddha. One corner of the compound commemorates King Bayinnaung’s defeat of a local rebellion. A 100-year-old sitting bronze buddha in Mandalay style – with eyes staring straight ahead – can be found near the southern entrance.

Old bronze buddhas line the western side of the zedi.