Baung Daw Gyoke

About 5½ miles east of Twante on the way to Dalah is this pagoda surrounded by water and reached by a bridge that is better known as 'snake temple' – around 30 lethargic pythons measuring anything up to 3m in length are given food and shelter here by the monks.

Snakes are auspicious to local Buddhists, and this is one of several such temples across Myanmar where they are kept to attract pilgrims eager to shower the pythons with money in exchange for granting their wishes.

Nearby you'll pass a copy of the Mahabodi Pagoda in Bodhgaya, India, where the Buddha gained enlightment.