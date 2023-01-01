Oh-Bo Pottery Sheds

Twante's pottery sheds produce everything from small pots to vessels big enough to house a small human. The pots are used to store rice and water as well as household items. You can visit workshops and, particularly during the dry season, watch the process from its beginnings in raw clay to casting and firing in wood-stoked kilns.

As part of a project partly funded by Australian aid, several pottery workshops have English information cards about their businesses. Everything you can see is usually for sale with prices starting at K1000 for the smallest pots.