It's a happy ending, sort of, for the long-forlorn Pegu Club. Dating from 1882, this regal teak building was once the most exclusive British club in Burma. It's said that Rudyard Kipling was inspired to write his poem ‘Mandalay’ after spending a night here. For over 50 years ghosts of the Raj haunted the derelict building, but a few years ago restoration began and in 2018 parts of the grand structure were reopened to host private events.

Phase two of the project will see further restoration of the building with the possibility of guest villas added to the grounds.