On the Yangon City Heritage list, this is Burma's first nationalist school founded in 1920 for ordinary citizens as a counter to the restrictive British colonial education system. Famous Burmese who studied here include former prime minister U Nu and National League for Democracy (NLD) founder Win Tin.

Also known as Myoma National High School, the building features a five-tiered Burmese-style roof. A statue of the school’s founder Ba Lwin (1892–1968) stands in front of the building.