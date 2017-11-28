Casablanca Hassan II Mosque, Mohammed V Square, Market Tour

Meet in the Racine area or opt for hotel pickup if you are staying in the center of Casablanca. Hop aboard a comfortable sedan, minivan or coach, depending on the size of your group, and sit back as your guide takes you through the city. During your 3-hour tour, you’ll discover the vast size of Casablanca, which is the largest city in Morocco and the country’s major economic, industrial and cultural center. Start with a visit to the United Nations Place, followed by Mohammed V Square and the Central Market before continuing to the Habbous quarter to admire the Royal Palace from the outside. The royal complex featuring impressive architecture and meticulously landscaped surroundings has limited public access, so while you can't enter the palace itself, you can still stroll around the grounds and admire the external architecture. Next visit the Mehkama and the Cathedral Notre Dame de Lourdes before heading to the famous Hassan II Mosque, the largest mosque in Morocco and the seventh-largest in the world. Admire the exterior of this beautiful structure overlooking the ocean – be sure to visit this more in-depth after your tour! Your last stop is the Ain Diab Corniche, where you’ll have free time to walk down the promenade lined with restaurants and swimming pools before hopping back in your vehicle to end your tour back where you started.