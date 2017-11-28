Welcome to Atlantic Coast
There's more to see than these big cities, though. Vast swathes of golden sand, small fishing villages, historic ports built by the Portuguese and fortified towns with vibrant medinas are scattered along the ocean's edge. Outside the towns, farmland rolls gently down to the sea and wetland reserves showcase rich migratory birdlife in autumn and spring.
The region is bookended by Asilah and Essaouira, famed for their medinas and surrounding beaches. There’s art to view, delicious seafood to eat and an extraordinarily rich history, from the Phoenicians to the protectorates, that is begging to be explored. Don't miss it.
Full-Day Casablanca and Rabat Private Tour from Casablanca
Meet a Chauffeur at your Casablanca hotel for 8:30 AM departure, and board your private vehicle for the day, a climate-controlled minivan that's stocked with bottled water. Start the morning in Casablanca with a drive near Rick’s Café, a replica of the set from the movie Casablanca, where the wartime world of Rick and Ilsa comes to life. Head to the waterfront for a guided tour of the Hassan II Mosque from interior and exterior, the largest mosque in Morocco, whose soaring minaret anchors the city skyline.Drive along Casablanca's Corniche, exploring the elegant buildings of the Anfa and Maarif neighborhoods, grand avenues, and architecture that blends modern and Moorish styles. The next stop is L'Eglise du Sacre Coeur, a Catholic landmark in the heart of Casablanca, then a drive past the Royal Palace in the Hubbous quarter.At 12:30pm, leave the city for the trip to Rabat, a roughly 45-minute drive from Casablanca. You'll have the whole afternoon to discover places such as the Mechouar surrounding the Royal Palace, the UNESCO-listed Marinid necropolis at Chellah, Hassan tower, and the splendid Mohammed V Mausoleum. Pause to see the huge Bouregrag river, and step into a maze of whitewashed houses in the Kasbah of the Udayas.Around 5:30 pm begin the return trip to Casablanca, where this tour concludes with drop-off at your hotel.
Private Arrival Transfer: Casablanca
When you arrive at the Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca, your driver will be waiting for you in the arrivals hall -- simply look for the sign with your name on it. With this transfer service, there’s no need to deal with renting a car, waiting for taxis, or figuring out public transport. Simply hop in your private vehicle and enjoy a comfortable ride straight to your hotel.When making a booking for this private arrival transfer from the Casablanca airport to your Casablanca accommodation, you will need to advise your flight details and your Casablanca hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on four adults per vehicle.
Marrakech Sightseeing Day from Casablanca
Meet a driver at your Casablanca hotel for 7 AM departure, then begin the 2.5-hour drive to Marrakech in a climate-controlled vehicle that's comfortable and Wi-Fi equipped. Upon arrival in Marrakech around 09:30 AM, join a registered local tour guide for a customizable trip through the city's top sites, starting with Koutoubia Minaret and Mosque, among the largest and most beautiful mosques in the western Muslim world, then visit the royal Saadian tombs that were lost until the early 20th century. Follow in the footsteps of a sultan's vizier and concubine at Bahia Palace, and dive into the narrow streets of the medieval Medina to see craftsmen at work( Blacksmith, Leather makers, Women weaving, spices and Argan oil). Make a final stop at Jemaa el-Fnaa, which is always bustling with story-tellers, gnawa singers, acrobats, snake-charmers, and monkey-tamers.NB: Lunch included during the walk in the souks (If selected)Next, continue to Majorelle Garden, where manicured gardens meet vibrant art and architecture designed by French artist Jacques Majorelle. Upon conclusion of your Marrakech tour, at roughly 5:00 PM, meet back up with the driver for the return trip to Casablanca, where this tour concludes with-drop off at your hotel.
Casablanca Hassan II Mosque, Mohammed V Square, Market Tour
Meet in the Racine area or opt for hotel pickup if you are staying in the center of Casablanca. Hop aboard a comfortable sedan, minivan or coach, depending on the size of your group, and sit back as your guide takes you through the city. During your 3-hour tour, you’ll discover the vast size of Casablanca, which is the largest city in Morocco and the country’s major economic, industrial and cultural center. Start with a visit to the United Nations Place, followed by Mohammed V Square and the Central Market before continuing to the Habbous quarter to admire the Royal Palace from the outside. The royal complex featuring impressive architecture and meticulously landscaped surroundings has limited public access, so while you can't enter the palace itself, you can still stroll around the grounds and admire the external architecture. Next visit the Mehkama and the Cathedral Notre Dame de Lourdes before heading to the famous Hassan II Mosque, the largest mosque in Morocco and the seventh-largest in the world. Admire the exterior of this beautiful structure overlooking the ocean – be sure to visit this more in-depth after your tour! Your last stop is the Ain Diab Corniche, where you’ll have free time to walk down the promenade lined with restaurants and swimming pools before hopping back in your vehicle to end your tour back where you started.
Private Arrival transfer: Casablanca Airport-Hotel
Just enter your details when you book, and your private transfer is confirmed instantly. Your driver will be waiting in the airport, after passing the second sliding glass door (Meeting Point: BLUE SIGN BOARD ATLAS SKY SHUTTLE BUS) with your name visible on a sign board, and will assist you with your luggage. This is for private door-to-door transfer between Casablanca Mohamed V Airport and your hotel or any accommodation in Casablanca.Multilingual, courteous, professional drivers, and clean, new, comfortable vehicles. All vehicles all comply with national and international safety regulations and are all fitted with air conditioning, and mineral water. No extra charges for delayed/late flights.The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so it doesn’t matter when your flight arrives.
Casablanca to Marrakech Private Transfer
Good, quality service on your transfer from Casablanca airport or from your hotel in Casablanca. Your driver will be at the airport on time holding a sign with your name. If you are staying at a hotel in Casablanca, your driver will come to the address given and meet you there. Then, you will be taken to a very comfortable car with air-conditioning. The transfer will be on high way to avoid heavy traffic and you will drop you off at your hotel in Marrakech.