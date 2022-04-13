A little village that’s seen a whole lot of tourist action in the past decade, Setti Fatma is a scenic stop for lunch by the river and for hikes to seven waterfalls. The village is neatly nestled in a canyon beneath the High Atlas mountains at the southern end of the Ourika Valley road, 24km south of the Oukaimeden turn-off at Aghbalou.

Prime times to visit are in early March when the cherry and almond trees are in bloom, or in August for the four-day moussem (festival), with its fair and market at the koubba (shrine) of Setti Fatma. During the summer, the place is clogged with visitors from Marrakesh, so consider heading to the splendidly untrammeled neighboring valleys of Zat and Ouirgane instead.