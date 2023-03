Begun in the 1970s by Tunisian architect Charles Boccara, this grand edifice is a focal point for cultural shows in Marrakesh, despite remaining unfinished. If the front door's open, the caretaker may offer to show you around (for a tip). Check out the domed ceiling and woodwork flourishes that merge Moroccan and European styles. The 1200-seater open-air theatre hosts ballets and musicals.