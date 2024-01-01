Jardin Harti

Gueliz & Ville Nouvelle

This tranquil park is full of palm-tree-shaded benches and flower beds that bloom through summer. It's popular with local families out for a weekend stroll.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Jardin Majorelle

    Jardin Majorelle

    0.92 MILES

    French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent and his partner Pierre Bergé bought Jardin Majorelle in 1980 to preserve the vision of its original owner,…

  • Night view of Djemaa el Fna square, Marrakech

    Djemaa El Fna

    1.3 MILES

    Roll up, roll up for the greatest show on earth. Everywhere you look in Djemaa El Fna, Marrakesh’s main square (pronounced "jema" – the "d" is silent),…

  • Musée Yves Saint Laurent

    Musée Yves Saint Laurent

    0.97 MILES

    This captivating museum, opened in 2017, showcases finely selected collections of haute couture clothing and accessories that span 40 years of creative…

  • Bahia Palace

    Bahia Palace

    1.67 MILES

    La Bahia (The Beautiful) is an 8000-sq-metre, floor-to-ceiling extravagance of intricate marquetry, plasterwork and zouak (painted wood), and certainly…

  • Koutoubia Mosque in the southwest medina quarter of Marrakesh, Morocco; Shutterstock ID 533973463

    Koutoubia Mosque

    1.06 MILES

    Five times a day, one voice rises above the din of Djemaa El Fna as the muezzin calls the faithful to prayer from the Koutoubia Mosque. The mosque's…

  • MARRAKECH, MOROCCO. 11 th June, 2017: saadian tombs view, The mausoleum comprises the interments of about sixty members of the Saadi Dynasty that originated in the valley of the Draa River; Shutterstock ID 663962023

    Saadian Tombs

    1.53 MILES

    Saadian Sultan Ahmed Al Mansour Ed Dahbi was just as extravagant in death as he was in life. After the "golden king" built Badia Palace in the 16th…

  • Badia Palace

    Badia Palace

    1.65 MILES

    As 16th-century Sultan Ahmed Al Mansour (r 1578-1603) was paving the Badia Palace with gold, turquoise and crystal, his court jester wisecracked, ‘It’ll…

  • Le Jardin Secret

    Le Jardin Secret

    1.23 MILES

    The foundations of this historic riad are more than 400 years old, and it was once owned by powerful qaid (local chief) U-Bihi. Here, though, it's not the…

Nearby Gueliz & Ville Nouvelle attractions

1. Theatre Royal

0.32 MILES

Begun in the 1970s by Tunisian architect Charles Boccara, this grand edifice is a focal point for cultural shows in Marrakesh, despite remaining…

2. Comptoir des Mines

0.36 MILES

Once the home of a mining corporation, this 1932 building now houses Marrakech Art Fair founder Hicham Daoudi’s latest project: a contemporary gallery…

3. Gallery 127

0.41 MILES

Channelling New York gallery fashions, this one is up a dim, once-grand staircase in an industrial-chic chamber with the obligatory exposed brick-and…

4. Galerie Noir sur Blanc

0.43 MILES

This petite 1st-floor gallery showcases Moroccan talent and works from other Arab countries. If you speak French, the well-informed staff can provide…

5. Matisse Art Gallery

0.43 MILES

The small, upmarket Matisse Art Gallery is somewhere you're guaranteed to find Moroccan art. Local artists such as Mahi Binebine and Farid Belkahia have…

6. David Bloch Gallery

0.44 MILES

One of Gueliz's most upmarket private galleries, David Bloch exhibits provocative international contemporary art in a striking black-and-white setting…

7. MACMA

0.44 MILES

In 2019 MACMA's painting archive was moved to its sister venue, the Orientalist Museum, and this modern gallery shifted its focus to photography,…

8. Cyber Parc

0.67 MILES

Stop and smell the roses at this 8-hectare royal garden, dating from the 18th century. It now offers free wi-fi at various outdoor hotspots, which draw a…