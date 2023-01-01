Comptoir des Mines

Once the home of a mining corporation, this 1932 building now houses Marrakech Art Fair founder Hicham Daoudi’s latest project: a contemporary gallery. Restored to its original art deco glory, the sweeping staircases, terrazzo flooring, crystal-shaped wall sconces and furniture make this spot worth a visit in itself. Rotating art exhibitions over three floors profile leading and up-and-coming artists from Morocco and the rest of Africa. Hassan Hajjaj, called the Andy Warhol of Morocco, has a dedicated gallery space here too.

Larger temporary works occupy a cavernous side annexe, with a separate entrance on Rue de Yougoslavie.