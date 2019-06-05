In 2019 MACMA's painting archive was moved to its sister venue, the Orientalist Museum, and this modern gallery shifted its focus to photography, beautifully arranged around a smattering of decorative arts. Images, captured mostly by roving European photographers, span 100 years from 1870 to 1970 and offer an intriguing insight into different facets of Moroccan life, from the chiefs of the High Atlas to urban craftspeople and the women of the northern Rif. Info boards are in English and French.

Combined tickets for MACMA and the Orientalist Museum cost Dh100 (Dh70 for students), and in our view both are equally worth your time.