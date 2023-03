Stretching out behind the Koutoubia Mosque, this palm-tree-dotted swath of greenery is a favourite Marrakshi spot for strolling, relaxing on park benches and generally taking a quiet break. If you need some downtime after dodging motorbikes amid the medina's skinny alleyways, take the locals' lead and head here for a peaceful meander. There are great views of the Koutoubia Mosque's minaret.