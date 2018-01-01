Sunrise Experiencie Standup paddleboarding Tour in Laguna Bacalar

Live this fascinating experience full of adventure, admiring the beauty of Laguna Bacalar. Our experience begins at 6:00 am, to be able to admire the first rays of the sun and enjoy the nature and energy of the first rays of the Sun. We will do the tour in our Paddle, accompanied by expert guides who will help you in all moment and you can enjoy a unique experience. We will make a stop at the Black Cenote or better known as the Cenote de la Bruja, you can swim or snorkel, appreciate the environment and listen to the sound of the birds. We will have time for a small snak to later continue towards the Pirates Channel. The name is attributed to being the site by which the pirates entered to sack the city of Bacalar in the eighteenth century. Its white sands and clear waters will allow you to observe different shades of blue, which makes this destination an excellent place to take photos and rest while enjoying one of the best landscapes that Bacalar can offer you.